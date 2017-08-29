Fun with the Guardian about Hurricane Harvey

I subscribed to the British Guardian as the most left warmie-supporting paper in the world. They have great investigative articles on trumpy as the master coin-wash man of all time. Good thing he can pardon everybody.
This was an extreme lefty opinion that Hurricane Harvey would have been a puddle-washer had it not been for global warming aka climate change. I had to wade in and had a fun time. I have to publish this fun in graphics because you can't cut and paste.
Oh wow!
ps. these guys have grasped physics by saying that warmer air holds more water, therefore we are going to get heavier rains. I will not honour that with a statement. :)
