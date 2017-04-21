More essential stuff

My mercenary streak continues. The last one was so successful, that I got 2 clicks and one order. That will probably give me $2. I will continue in the tone of the famous hammer-schlammer catalogue.
******
This is the light you always wanted. Good for those miserable storage spaces under the stairs and such where you have to go in by flashlight, and never find anything you want. Charges with a standard usb and only turns on with movement. The battery is good for months. Comes off with a magnetic strip for charging.
********
This is the bum cream that turns out to be the best hand lotion you'll ever use. Physics dictates that nothing penetrates our layer of dead skin, or the oxygen would kill us. So all those super-expensive moisturizers do is put on a layer of oil to slow down the moisture leaving the skin. This stuff does it better with an exotic polymer. It is dry, and it provides an extra layer against stuff which dissolves the dead skin layer. My wife loves it for the hands and keeps stealing the tube. It is also the best stuff for an embarrassing anal rash which some people I know may or may not have.
Darn! It's all sold out from Prime where it sells for $7, and all the sleazies have it for $30. I won't list it.
Found it.
********
This is the solar light you've been waiting for. It has a chance to last a while. Uses lithium batteries, and it has the latest COB (chips on board) led panels which are super bright. Brag to your friends. Soon all led lights will be like this, it has something like 3 times the lumens per watt of the other stuff.
Can't think of anything more.
No comments:
Post a Comment