Our Coming Winter

This is what happens when we have run out of heat from both the Atlantic and Pacific equatorial belts. The chart shows wet air which has 10 times the heat energy of clear dry air. We are now entirely naked to the cold polar winds.
The next global temperature chart is going to show a big drop. All happy thoughts of living in a global warming sauna should be erased from your mind. This is the Revenge of Physics. The hammer always drops on your toe despite many wonderful arguments against it. :)
