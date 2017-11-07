Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Natural gas price shoots up - too late for Oklahoma earthquakes
They have finally realized that global warming is dead. We are going to freeze! All part of a natural cycle that follows binomial theorem. This is too late to activate OK earthquakes, since all the fresh water is going to freeze solid in the next few days.
Thus, ends the earthquake season. I was hoping for a big trumpy earthquake, but that will have to wait until the Spring. They'll have used up all the gas in storage, and Canadians will be pumping it to them at tremendous prices. Yeah Canada! Everybody and their dog will start gas fracking in the Spring and it will all go to OK.
ps. during the Earthquake Season, there is a near-perfect correlation between this chart and OK earthquake activity. At least a lot better than that *other* correlation.
Posted by Harold Asmis at 7:02 PM
