Monday, November 6, 2017

Etobicoke Leaf Pick-Up


Oh, we in Etobicoke are so lucky!  We're the only place in Toronto to get curb-side leaf pick-up because of our very heavy leaf load.  You can see the leaf pickup going by.  They used to have a huge truck and about 8 men.  Now it's a pickup and one guy. 

How is this cost saving possible?  By doing the leaf pick-up before the leaves have fallen.  THIS IS NOT FAKE NEWS! 

Our civic leaders have stashed all their money in the Cayman Islands with the Queen.  It's actually a big truck and 8 guys on the invoice.  :)  Just kidding!  Nobody is corrupt in Ontario.  However, I have always found that being corrupt or being stupid is the same thing.


