Etobicoke Leaf Pick-Up

Oh, we in Etobicoke are so lucky! We're the only place in Toronto to get curb-side leaf pick-up because of our very heavy leaf load. You can see the leaf pickup going by. They used to have a huge truck and about 8 men. Now it's a pickup and one guy.
How is this cost saving possible? By doing the leaf pick-up before the leaves have fallen. THIS IS NOT FAKE NEWS!
Our civic leaders have stashed all their money in the Cayman Islands with the Queen. It's actually a big truck and 8 guys on the invoice. :) Just kidding! Nobody is corrupt in Ontario. However, I have always found that being corrupt or being stupid is the same thing.
