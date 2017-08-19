Saturday, August 19, 2017

Summary of Current Fish Issues

I really can't find too much to write about these days.  However, we are going for a week touring around Newfoundland, and that's exciting to plan for.

Oklahoma Earthquakes:  Trumpy has driven the economy into a hole and natural gas is bouncing along the bottom of the price chart.  No big earthquake this year.

Global Warming:  Watching the temperatures fall is like watching grass grow.  In fact, my grass has grown at a ridiculous rate with all this rain.  If I make fun of warmies on the leftie newspapers, they just cut off the temperature charts at 2016.

Toronto Housing Crash:  Same as global warming.

I have to fight this depression.  :)
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)