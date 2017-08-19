Summary of Current Fish Issues

I really can't find too much to write about these days. However, we are going for a week touring around Newfoundland, and that's exciting to plan for.
Oklahoma Earthquakes: Trumpy has driven the economy into a hole and natural gas is bouncing along the bottom of the price chart. No big earthquake this year.
Global Warming: Watching the temperatures fall is like watching grass grow. In fact, my grass has grown at a ridiculous rate with all this rain. If I make fun of warmies on the leftie newspapers, they just cut off the temperature charts at 2016.
Toronto Housing Crash: Same as global warming.
I have to fight this depression. :)
