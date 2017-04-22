Add years to your life

I found out that more old people are dying around me. All are over-weight pear-shaped old men (and ladies). My final product cures that. :)
This is the fitness bracelet that will take you permanently to a svelte body. Enjoy playing with your grandchildren, if the kids ever get off Tinder and do something. I have chosen the brand new Fitbit Alta rose-gold, because it is so beautiful and expensive that you wouldn't dare let it down. If you are working at the computer all day, it constantly nags you to get up every hour and do 250 steps. It has virtual hikes at Yosemite or New York City. You can issue challenges to your friends and you can't lose because you have Rosey Goldy.
Honestly this is the last one because my wife loves it so much.
