Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Wild Weather


We are really into a post-El Nino weather pattern, which means 'anything goes'.  Right now, on this picture, we have both a high and a low plume from the Pacific.  These things will collide somewhere over Toronto.  The Gulf plume is quiet.  We have our best winter storms when a Gulf plume collides with a high Yukon plume.

The Arctic air is coming down on us, so everything is going to be a fine mess in the next few weeks.  Meanwhile, Europe is getting a full Gulf Stream plume, which should make for mild wet air, maybe.
