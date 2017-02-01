Wild Weather

We are really into a post-El Nino weather pattern, which means 'anything goes'. Right now, on this picture, we have both a high and a low plume from the Pacific. These things will collide somewhere over Toronto. The Gulf plume is quiet. We have our best winter storms when a Gulf plume collides with a high Yukon plume.
The Arctic air is coming down on us, so everything is going to be a fine mess in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Europe is getting a full Gulf Stream plume, which should make for mild wet air, maybe.
