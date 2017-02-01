Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Mad King George Rides Again

Pity the poor American founding fathers.  They didn't have many models to go with.  They had monarchies, with Britain hosting a mad king.  And they had the Athenian wild and useless democracy.  So they muddled through with 3 levels of government, all meant to fight each other.

They fully expected a future generation to vote for another Mad King as president.  That's why they wrote a very strong constitution, and had the courts interpret it.  Now, we have the good fortune to witness the effectiveness of this strategy.  I am looking forward to very interesting times.  I can't wait to see the next proclamation from the old guy.  :)
