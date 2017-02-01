Mad King George Rides Again

Pity the poor American founding fathers. They didn't have many models to go with. They had monarchies, with Britain hosting a mad king. And they had the Athenian wild and useless democracy. So they muddled through with 3 levels of government, all meant to fight each other.
They fully expected a future generation to vote for another Mad King as president. That's why they wrote a very strong constitution, and had the courts interpret it. Now, we have the good fortune to witness the effectiveness of this strategy. I am looking forward to very interesting times. I can't wait to see the next proclamation from the old guy. :)
