Linux - Playing Riven under Wine

I had this vague notion in my head, that I would like to play Riven again. It was the only game that I really liked. Any other game required hand-eye coordination, which I never had. :)
Every few years, I would try to get it to run on Linux, with Wine. No luck. The past few days I tried again and got it to work. Yeah! And just like the original.
Funny thing is though, when I went through the opening scenes, everything came back to me in crystal clarity, in a massive rush. I suddenly remembered the exact place and hardware that I played it on. I remembered all the stupid puzzles, and the fact that I could never do any of them. I always had to use a walk-through.
I also remembered how this was like crackycokey, and something to be avoided at all costs. The pain of addiction made my head throb. So, I ran away from it. :)
Still, it was a puzzle just to get it to work, and that was fun. Good-bye Riven, I shall not miss you....
