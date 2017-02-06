Monday, February 6, 2017

Linux - Playing Riven under Wine

I had this vague notion in my head, that I would like to play Riven again.  It was the only game that I really liked.  Any other game required hand-eye coordination, which I never had.  :)

Every few years, I would try to get it to run on Linux, with Wine.  No luck.  The past few days I tried again and got it to work.  Yeah!  And just like the original.

Funny thing is though, when I went through the opening scenes, everything came back to me in crystal clarity, in a massive rush.  I suddenly remembered the exact place and hardware that I played it on.  I remembered all the stupid puzzles, and the fact that I could never do any of them.  I always had to use a walk-through.

I also remembered how this was like crackycokey, and something to be avoided at all costs.  The pain of addiction made my head throb.  So, I ran away from it.  :)

Still, it was a puzzle just to get it to work, and that was fun.  Good-bye Riven, I shall not miss you....
