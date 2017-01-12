The World is Freezing

El Nino has come and gone, and blown the Earth's heat bank account. We are into a decade of freezing. Good thing oil is cheap for now, until the Oklahoma big earthquakes.
The Three Little Pigs
Once there were 3 pigs. The first one was a silly philosopher. He ran around saying the Earth was getting warmer and built his house of straw. The Physics Wolf came and blew, and froze him to death.
The second pig was from Toronto and didn't believe in earthquakes. He built his house out of sticks. You-know-who came around and shook him to death.
The third pig is boring.
7 comments:
What, I can't even "like" this? POOH
Peter, of the hummin lines and on a nearby lake.
What, you think this is FB?
And the 3rd pig's a geologist.
Not to be a pig, butt you inspect core samples.
I better stop, full.
OK, everybody knows the third pig is me. A fiber-reinforced stucco, and poured concrete house on solid rock or piles. Steel roof. Good insulation, and lots of firewood for the winter. :) Maybe a concrete dome house, but that's hard to furnish.
I was too harsh on 1 and 2 pig. Not child-friendly. Ok, the first little pig ran away south crying "Hiatus, Hiatus!" all the way home. The second pig became president.
Aww, man, I was just punning on the word boring, and going sideways to core samples. You can not be accused of being boring.
I look forward to your mini-rants.
Congrats on the son's engagement, and all the best to you and your family for 2017.
LONG-ing for the Lake, Peter
I think Musk gave up on his new thing "The Boring Company". Not enough interest. :)
Post a Comment