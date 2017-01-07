No physics in seismic geophysics bans

Reference
This continues our series on "A World Without Physics". :) Today, we look at how a world with physics would approach this seismic and fish issue.
Hypothesis - Seismic testing for oil, or earthquakes, permanently damages or kills sea life. The mechanism is sound pressure, as measured by underwater microphones.
Method
We must compare sound pressure with the every-day events that affect sea life. This includes navy explosions, and lightning strikes. As well, most of the sea mammals are capable of producing sound pressures that may stun their prey.
We must measure these noise sources and compare them to air guns. As well, if sea life flees the first noise of an air gun, we must take that into account, especially if they come back unharmed when it is over.
No comments:
Post a Comment