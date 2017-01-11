Bell matches Virgin internet

Okay, I'm writing this in code, so only the most loyal readers can understand it. I have unlimited home internet with Big B, at 25mbs, and it was costing me $131 a month. I am very happy with the service (after a lot of blood spilled) because I get my own tv stuff, and I have a Ooma phone that now works perfectly.
However, my son taunted me with the latest Virg home internet offer for members (I use a super-cheap tablet service with my N5x). It was darn-tooting half the price for the exact same service with the exact same modem on the exact same Bell lines. I was going to the gov't on this!
But I suffered greatly for 30 minutes escalating through the B bureaucracy and they matched the price, so I'm sticking with them, since switching is a bit of a disruption. So, if you are in Toronto don't pay the big bucks. :)
