Linux - Waiting for Boxing Day

I have come to the conclusion that my very old Athlon 6 processor, and my even older nvidia card can't cut it in the modern world. The new graphics desktops just freeze it randomly. Right now I am using tightvnc to hook up to my slightly more modern a series processors. My computer seems to survive this, and it's easier than rehooking everything. Besides, I have a large disk on this machine, and I have to make sure it is working
I have decided I will go micro-atx and the latest amd A series. I will reuse my ssd and move the 2 tb disk to the other machine. That will make the new machine, my 'fun' machine, where I constantly screw it up with the latest Linux things. The other one will be basically a disk farm.
**twas a bug before Christmas. The qt5 updates seem to have fixed it (fingers crossed). I still want a new toy!
**Belay that order, ensign. I can still make it freeze under heavy load.
