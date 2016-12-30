Friday, December 30, 2016

Linux - Jamming a full ATX power supply into a micro ATX case

These cases are supposed to take a more powerful atx power supply.  I like to rate the power supply as twice what I need.  I had to mod this case a little bit and stick out the power supply to make room for the AMD wraith cooler.  I still love it!



The only way would be a micro atx power supply (maybe), or a special water cooler.  All of which is more expensive.  This is the Cooler Master Elite Lan case.  With the power supply fully in, it would block even a regular amd cooler.


